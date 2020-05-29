President Pendarovski confers with Pope Francis over phone

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski spoke Friday over the phone with head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, regretting the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented his visit to the Vatican for the observance of May 24-Day of pan-Slavic educators Ss.Cyril and Methodius.

President Pendarovski and Pope Francis exchanged opinions on the friendly relations between North Macedonia and the Vatican, based on historic ties, shared spiritual and cultural values and traditions, the President’s Office said in a press release.

Pendarovski highlighted the significance of last year’s historic visit of Pope Francis to North Macedonia and the country’s interest to enhance ties with the Holy See in all fields of mutual interest. In this context, the President stressed the contribution of the Catholic community in North Macedonia in building bilateral relations and inter-religious relations within the country.

Interlocutors also exchanged information on the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, with President Pendarovski recognizing Pope Francis for his role in encouraging people and nations to demonstrate solidarity as the key element in the common fight against the pandemic and its effects.

In addition, Pendarovski noted Pope Francis’ enormous contribution in global issues that concern us all, such as peace, fight against poverty, humane treatment of refugees and migrants, climate change and environment, reads the press release.