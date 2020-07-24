President Pendarovski condemns threats against reporters

Skopje, 24 July 2020 (MIA) – I strongly condemn all forms of threats and violence against journalists and media workers, President Stevo Pendarovski posted Friday on Facebook.

He stressed that reporters and other media workers should be free of fear in order to properly do their jobs.

“We’ve witnessed in the past few days events of physical and verbal violence and threats directed over social media. I call on competent institutions to launch investigations and resolve these issues as soon as possible,” read Pendarovski’s post.

The President underlined the importance of critical thinking as a sign of the level of democratic maturity.

“We mustn’t let freedom of information be put at risk. Reporters should be allowed to work in the public’s interest, in order for citizens to exercise their freedom of information,” Pendarovski wrote.

The President’s post comes after journalist Miroslava Byrns received death threats on Thursday for posting on Facebook photos of a wedding taking place in Tetovo at a time when such events are still banned in North Macedonia due to the coronavirus epidemic.