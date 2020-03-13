President Pendarovski calls National Security Council meeting over coronavirus on March 16 

Skopje, 13 March 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski told Friday’s press briefing that he has summoned the National Security Council for a meeting over coronavirus that will take place on Monday (March 16), where besides Council’s members also Health Minister Venko Filipche and Chief of Army General Staff, Lt. Gen. Vasko Gjurchinovski will attend.

He said that the country has three available options regarding the coronavirus outbreak. The first is the possible engagement of the military without declaring a crisis, the second is to declare a crisis situation in certain parts or across the country and the third is to declare a state of emergency, which he considered unnecessary for now.

“The Army has been assisting Interior Ministry’s units and local self-government in dealing with situation since January. There is a possibility to declare crisis situation in parts or of the whole territory due to coronavirus outbreak as it undoubtedly represents a threat to national security and according to the crisis management law, the Government proposes an introduction of crisis situation that will last 30 days,” Pendarovski said.

The Parliament will have to decide on extending the period of crisis situation.

“The third option, according to Article 125 of the Constitution, is to introduce a state of emergency due to endangered health of citizens on a larger scale. The Article accurately covers these situations. All options will be discussed at the National Security Council meeting,” Pendarovski noted.

He does not think introduction of a state of emergency is necessary, noting that there may be other information and may need to think of it as an option.

“The Parliament cannot meet as it is now dissolved, then decision to establish the existence of a state of emergency is made by the President of the Republic,” Pendarovski said.

He said that during his talks with the WHO Director for Europe it was noted that the country is coping well in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our country is doing its best in terms of prompt and appropriate implementation of WHO measures and recommendations. This does not mean that the work is finished, but that the measures taken by the institutions prevent greater spread of coronavirus,” Pendarovski said.

Pendarovski said that he was briefed over situation with the commodity reserves in the country, which is good and that there is sufficient stock in case of coronavirus spread.

He appealed citizens to abide by the measures if we were to prevent or limit the coronavirus spread, but also citizens to be informed from official sources, as authorities have detected deliberately created and placed inaccurate information aimed at spreading panic.