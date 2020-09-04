President Pendarovski: Bulgaria unlikely to block opening of EU talks

Skopje, 4 September 2020 (MIA) – All the signals coming from Germany, the country currently holding the EU presidency, suggest that an intergovernmental conference will take place by the end of the year, which marks the opening of EU accession talks, President Stevo Pendarovski told Kanal 5 TV.

In Friday’s interview, he said he doesn’t expect Bulgaria to block the opening of negotiations.

What the negotiating framework is going to contain is far more important than when the intergovernmental conference will be held, according to him. The negotiating framework is expected to be released next month.

“Every country is giving suggestions, but we should wait and see what will make it into the negotiating framework in terms of Bulgaria’s position. Our arguments for these vital national positions are clear. I hope that no one in Europe won’t accept wording on the Macedonian language and no one will accept that the Macedonian nation is the result of ethnic engineering. I think it cannot pass in Europe,” stressed Pendarovski.

Asked whether he has had contacts with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev and whether he plans on visiting Sofia, the President said that he would meet his counterpart after progress is made by the joint commission.

He revealed that the commission a month ago had had an online meeting, which ended without any success.

“The Macedonian side has its own arguments and there are no reasons for any delay. I expect the commission to resume its work very soon and produce results,” Pendarovski said.

Furthermore, the head of state said he would like to see the government’s predictions that the EU negotiations could be concluded in six-years’ time came true. “I would like to see 80 percent of the chapters being opened in the coming four years, but we will be facing problems in the process,” Pendarovski warned.

“Unfortunately, EU is becoming closed more and more. Now, there’s even a new revised methodology,” the President said and called for national consensus over the matter.