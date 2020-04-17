President Pendarovski, Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen discuss coronavirus crisis

Skopje, 17 April 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski discussed via phone with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen the coronavirus situation in both countries, the president’s office said in a press release Friday.

Pendarovski underlined efforts that are being undertaken in North Macedonia to curb the spread of COVID-19, based on measures implemented in Austria.

“President Pendarovski praised during his conversation with President Van der Bellen the assistance both Austrian companies and the EU have offered North Macedonia to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. He also underlined the need for more encompassing help from the Union in the healthcare, economic, and social protection systems in the region,” the press release read.

Pendarovski thanked Van der Bellen for the support Austria offered North Macedonia to accomplish its EU aspirations and added that the Union’s recent decision to start accession talks with the country is a recognition of the country’s efforts. He also expressed hopes that even in these unusual circumstances, the EU will find a way to drive the integration process forward.