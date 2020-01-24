0_Macedonia.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

President Pendarovski at forum ‘Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism.’ in Jerusalem

President Stevo Pendarovski attended Thursday the Fifth World Holocaust Forum 2020 titled Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism. in Jerusalem, commemorating the International Holocaust Remembrance Day (Jan. 27) and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 23 January 2020 19:38

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close