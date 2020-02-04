President Pendarovski arrives in Poland for official visit

Поврзани вести
Unprocessed biomedical waste transported to Drisla landfill
4 February 2020 14:46
MIA, SSNM sign collective agreement
4 February 2020 14:41
Filipche: Reagent test kits for coronavirus to arrive Tuesday
4 February 2020 14:31
Minister Sugareski calls train drivers to end boycott
4 February 2020 14:20
Spasovski: Parties to secure consensus and compromise in adopting laws
4 February 2020 13:52
Osmani-Koja: OSCE monitoring and support guarantees credible electoral process
4 February 2020 13:33
Провери го и оваClose
-
President Pendarovski visits Poland4 February 2020 8:53
-
Poland signs off on purchase of 32 F-35 fighter jets from US31 January 2020 19:33
-
President Pendarovski receives credentials of new Portuguese Ambassador da Silva Pina30 January 2020 16:55