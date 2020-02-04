0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

President Pendarovski arrives in Poland for official visit

President Stevo Pendarovski kicked off Tuesday his official visit to Poland, where he was welcomed by counterpart Andrzej Duda at a ceremony in the capital with highest state and military honors.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 4 February 2020 13:49
