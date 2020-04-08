President Pendarovsi extends International Romani Day greetings

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski extended Wednesday International Romani Day greetings to the Roma community in North Macedonia.

“I recognize the part you’ve played in shaping our homeland and your contribution to the Army, police force, education, health and business sectors, legal system, administration, diplomacy, politics. We continue efforts to ensure that all citizens, regardless of gender, religion, political affiliation, etc, live in dignity” Pendarovski said.

We, President Pendarovski added, should be aware of the needs and challenges of the Romani people and all other citizens living in this multicultural society, not just today, but every day of the year.

“We all have a responsibility to improve Roma integration and create a society in which discrimination and hate speech are a thing of the past and where the human rights of all citizens are respected. I support all policy makers, institutions, and citizens, who are working on solving community issues. We should all do our duty and focus all efforts on this goal,” President Pendarovski said.

As a multiethnic society, the pillar of our stability and prosperity, Pendarovski underlined, is our joint effort to build a society in which all citizens have equal rights and responsibilities.

“Happy Happy 8 April – International Romani Day! Bahtalo о 8. April sa e Romenge!,” Pendarovski said.

SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE leaders, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, also extended International Romani Day greetings on Wednesday.