Skopje, 16 March 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski will host a meeting of leaders of SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE, DUI, DPA, Besa, Alternativa and Alliance for Albanians on Tuesday, his Office told MIA.

The meeting will focus on the issue of postponing the April 12 parliamentary elections.

The President’s Office says the meeting will also be attended by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.