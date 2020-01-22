0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderInterviewMakedonija.SlajderMIA Featured ArticlesPolitics

President Macron set on making success of Zagreb Summit, MEP Séjourné tells MIA

If the enlargement methodology is revised and the Union pushes forward in its self-reorganization efforts, EU accession talks with North Macedonia can be opened very soon, Stéphane Séjourné, French MEP and member of Macron's party, said in an interview with MIA, adding that France's President Emmanuel Macron was determined to make a success of the Zagreb Summit in May.

Photo of Тони Гламчевски, Франција Тони Гламчевски, Франција 22 January 2020 11:50
