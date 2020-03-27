President: In NATO, country is also part of information sharing system

Belgrade, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – As the world is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, North Macedonia is becoming a NATO ally and has been approved to open negotiations for EU accession, BBC in Serbian reports alongside an interview with President Stevo Pendarovski.

In the interview made via Skype, Pendarovski says he is not able to enjoy the two milestones, because he has been completely preoccupied with the COVID-19 situation, MIA’s Belgrade correspondent reports.

“All of state resources – and not only our own – have been redirected to fight against this great evil,” he says.

A seasoned expert in security issues, Pendarovski says that NATO is more important for the perception of North Macedonia as a country that has a future, which it doesn’t have to worry about.

“EU is a complementary part of this double agenda. But NATO is undeniably a far more important thing at the moment, says Pendarovski, adding that NATO has already played a major role in North Macedonia, most notably in 2001 during the ethnic conflict with the Albanian community.

However, he says he is aware that almost nothing will change the day after the membership is formalized.

“We are talking about solutions of great, strategic issues and changes do not happen overnight,” Pendarovski notes.

We, the President stresses, become a part of not only a major military alliance, but also of a system for exchange of information – we will receive information at the same time with 29 other NATO members.

Our relations with Serbia will not change, Pendarovski insists. “We absolutely respect the decision of Serbia to be a neutral country.”

As regards the EU and the coronavirus pandemic, North Macedonia’s President says that it didn’t contribute to France finally approving a positive decision, according to the BBC in Serbian.

“All preconditions were met and the EU had no reason to decide anything other than this.”

Even though Italy and Spain are greatly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Pendarovski states, the EU first turned to providing EUR 7.5 million in immediate support to North Macedonia, while additional EUR 60-70 million will be allocated in different ways as a support to the budget.

“Although the most vulnerable countries in the world are members of the EU, it has managed to secure this assistance – why the citizens aren’t hearing this news, it is a question for the European PR experts,” he says.

After a meeting with party leaders, Pendarovski decided to declare state of emergency, which entrusted the caretaker government with more powers, the BBC reports.

“In a situation like this one, which is also a challenge for economically sound countries, it is important to have all the political stakeholders in the government, not outside the government – this is what I had proposed at the meeting with the leaders,” says North Macedonia’s head of state.

“The political division in our country is very deep. It’s the same everywhere in the region,” he stresses.

Although the level of synchronization in the government is satisfactory, Pendarovski adds, the narrative pursued by the two major parties at their daily press conference could be toned down a bit.

“Neither the opposition should stop completely to criticize nor the ruling party to promote its positions, but it is evident that there is too much politicization involved,” he warns.

The President is satisfied with the measures taken by the country in a bid to tackle the pandemic.

“We are part of the global system, but with the resources we have we cannot implement the same measures taken in South Korea or Germany, where a large number of people have been tested,” Pendarovski says.

“It is important to identify the clusters of those infected and to act in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization for Europe. The country is a leader in implementing these recommendations,” President Pendarovski stresses.

According to him, the current economic system cannot withstand the ongoing deadlock for too long.

“I hope it won’t last long, but even if it does, even the best therapists don’t have advice – if you stay home for two-three months without a job, it is devastating for individuals and for every single country,” President Pendarovski concludes in the interview with BBC in Serbian.