President extends Ramadan greetings

Skopje, 23 May 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski has congratulated Ramadan to the Muslim faithful, wishing them joy, good health and harmony with loved ones.

“At the end of the holy month of Ramadan, after a month of fasting, I wish for your prayers to be heard, while solidarity, understanding and helping those in need to prevail. Let this holiday remind us that mutual commitment and respect will maintain the values that unite us, ensuring understanding and a brighter future,” reads the note.

He says this year’s Ramadan is observed amid a period when the entire world is faced with one of the biggest threats to mankind.

‘Let me use this opportunity to thank you for the efforts and commitment in implementing the pandemic protective measures. I urge you to remain vigilant and disciplined while respecting the recommendations in the fight against COVID-19, overcoming this generational challenge and securing a healthy life for all,” says Pendarovski.