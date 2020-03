Skopje, 18 March 2020 (MIA) – President Stevo Pendarovski says the Speaker will forward the proposal to declare a state of emergency if the Parliament fails to convene.

“According to the information I have, the Government’s proposal to declare a state of emergency is set to be submitted to the Parliament. If the Parliament fails to convene, the Speaker will forward the proposal to me, followed by my address the nation,” President Pendarovski says in a Facebook post.