Presentation of TEKNOFEST 2020

Поврзани вести
Culture Minister Ismaili makes statement
19 February 2020 14:52
SEC session
19 February 2020 14:49
98th anniversary of Economic Chamber of Macedonia
19 February 2020 14:12
First Children’s Embassy in the World Megjashi presents annual report
19 February 2020 11:57
Regional workshop
19 February 2020 10:53
Discussion on work programme of public enterprise Laika
19 February 2020 10:51
Провери го и оваClose
-
Dimitrov: Good news from Spain to come in March19 February 2020 18:08
-
Spain to support opening of EU negotiations in March, shortly ratify NATO protocol: FM19 February 2020 16:56
-
AEC: Unknown mobile calls originate from Lithuania, Estonia, ‘Global Star’ operator19 February 2020 16:05