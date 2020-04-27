Prepared for autumn COVID-19 wave, says health minister

Skopje, 27 April 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Monday the country is prepared for the coming months, especially the beginning of autumn, when a new COVID-19 wave is expected in parallel with the seasonal flu.

“We have drafted a good portion of the plan regarding our capacities in the coming months, especially the beginning of autumn, when a new wave is expected in parallel with the seasonal flu. We have now learned how to respond, so there is no delay regarding the patients with chronic diseases,” Minister Filipche told the daily press conference.

According to him, all countries are exchanging experiences through the World Health Organization and will better manage the autumn challenge.

“No health system has faced a similar challenge before – a new diseases that requires treatment of patients through isolation, but also requiring isolation of both capacities and staff,” said Filipche.

According to him, the COVID-19 mortality rate ranges in the regional average, but it is still too soon to draw a general conclusion.

“We are satisfied from the number of tests made per million citizens. It is still too soon to draw a conclusion. Life will gradually return to normal, not at once. The health system will also have to be organized so that a next peak of the disease is properly managed,” added Filipche.