Premiere of play promoting the Ombudsman’s Office

The Besfort Idrizi-directed play "Human Story", written by Katerina Momeva, will have its premiere Saturday evening at Frosina movie theater in Skopje.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 7 December 2019 13:53

