Premier League takes first steps towards return with group training

The Premier League took the first step towards returning to action after all 20 clubs voted to allow training in small groups from Tuesday.

Football in the UK has been suspended since March 19 because of the Covid-19 pandemic but with the British government starting to lift restrictions, the Premier League is set to return.

“Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“Full consultation will now continue … as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”

The Premier League said “strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.”

After the return of the German Bundesliga at the weekend, the Premier League hopes to resume play behind closed doors next month.