Pre-election coalition with Albanian parties possible for 1st time, says Zaev

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Friday his party has the upper hand in negotiations for the formation of a coalition with all parties, especially those in the Albanian bloc, ahead of the April parliamentary elections.

Photo of Тони Ајтовски, Кочани Тони Ајтовски, Кочани 21 February 2020 16:25

