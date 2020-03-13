0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Postponing election for month or two not the end of the world, says Pendarovski

Even if the election is postponed for a month or two, it won't be the end of the world, President Stevo Pendarovski told a press conference on Friday.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 13 March 2020 15:39
