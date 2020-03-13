Postponing election for month or two not the end of the world, says Pendarovski

Поврзани вести
Manchevski: Most issued documents available online to avoid long lines
13 March 2020 16:22
Gov’t declares state of emergency in two affected regions after new cases reported
13 March 2020 16:15
VMRO-DPMNE: Gov’t should declare state of emergency over coronavirus
13 March 2020 15:22
President Pendarovski calls National Security Council meeting over coronavirus on March 16
13 March 2020 15:06
Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus
13 March 2020 14:41
EU states granted spending leeway to brace for Covid-19 economic hit13 March 2020 16:39
COVID-19 preventive measures13 March 2020 15:28
President Pendarovski holds press conference13 March 2020 15:25