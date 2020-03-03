Postgraduate students from Japan on a study visit to North Macedonia

Skopje, 3 March 2020 (MIA) – Natsuko Tomatani, Koji Wada and Li Zichen are the postgraduate students from Hokkaido University hosted by the Euro College in Kumanovo, as part the project backed by the Erasmus+ study visits program.

This is Natsuko, Koji, and Li’s first encounter with Europe, as students from a university which has been ranked among the top 100 universities in the world.

Twenty-four-year-old Natsuko is interested in the issue of refugees, as well as social protection policies in North Macedonia, accentuating the coexistence of multiple ethnic and religious groups that exists and works well in this country.

She is particularly interested in using her findings and experiences to improve the status of the Ainu people living in Hokkaido, who face employment and education discrimination.

“1-2% of the Hokkaido population is consisted of the Ainu people, which is a very small number. Companies tend to avoid employing members of this ethnic group,” Natsuko says.

After graduation, Natsuko’s goal is to get a job in state administration, more particularly in the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.

Koji is 22, from Tokyo, and he studies in Hokkaido. He’s a law school graduate, but local self-government, agriculture, and the industrial processing of agricultural products are of special interest to him. Agriculture, he says, is a leading industry in Hokkaido.

He wants to get acquainted with the work of individual farmers and to learn as much as he can about the traditions in this area of the country through interviews. He’s astounded by the villages he saw on his way to Ohrid, enjoying what he considers to be a highly unusual landscape. In the future, he sees himself being a part of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Lee, 24, from China, focuses on public-private partnerships, infrastructural projects, and the tourist industry. She wants to observe potential prospects for tourism development and attracting as many foreign tourists as possible, especially from Japan to North Macedonia and surrounding countries.

They unanimously agree to remember the Macedonian locals’ hospitality and friendliness, as well as the taste of the country’s wines.

Ljubisha Petrushevski, Kumanovo Euro College’s dean, points out that the students are the third group of postgraduates from the world renowned University of Hokkaido, as a result of the collaboration set up back in 2014. The initial collaboration, heavily aided by the Japanese Embassy, was with a women’s college, and then with Hokkaido University.

Today, collaboration with Hokkaido is done on multiple levels, such as through hosting Japanese lecturers at the Euro College in Kumanovo, as well as a planned exchange of academic staff and students.

“Erasmus+ gives us the opportunity to do student exchanges with European universities. This program allows us, as an institution, to collaborate with institutions outside of Europe, for which we’ve used Platform 107 that Erasmus offers. We have bigger things in store for Hokkaido University.

We hope that the new charter, starting in 2020, will deepen collaboration on mutual projects with other universities outside of Europe. Euro College and Hokkaido University are interested in starting an inter-institutional project, which requires Erasmus funding. If it fails, the Japanese Embassy may assist,” Petrushevski says.

As a college, they are interested in funding similar two-week-long visits to Hokkaido for their students, where they could attend classes and visit various companies for practical learning, and to gain new knowledge and skills, which is something some students are already beginning to gain through study visits of institutions in Spain, Italy, Malta, Turkey, and France – coming soon.

“If we manage to give them an international experience from Asia, I think they will have an overall insight into how the modern world works, because we are talking about future managers here,” Petrushevski continues.

Hokkaido University was founded in 1876 as the first modern academic institute in Japan. During its long history, the college was promoted to an imperial university. Today, it is a state university with two campuses in Sapporo and Hakodate, with over 18,000 students in total. The higher education system is similar to the Bolognese credit transfer system, applied in Europe through studying for 3+2 years.

PVPU Euro College – Kumanovo signed a Collaboration Agreement with Hokkaido University in 2014, and ever since then, Hokkaido University sends some of its students on a 14-day visit between February and March, during which they visit private and public companies, ministries and community centers, as well as lectures in the frame of research work and improving the knowledge of their students, as well as exchanging experiences in fields of interest.

Violeta Gerov

Photo: Frosina Nasković

Translator: Dragana Knežević