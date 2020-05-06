Postage stamp issued to honor NATO membership

Skopje, 6 May 2020 (MIA) — The Post of North Macedonia has issued a postage stamp to mark the country’s NATO membership.

The new postage stamp reflects the unanimity of citizens on fulfilling the nation’s long-standing goal to join the world’s strongest security alliance, according to Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski in a Facebook post.

“To honor this landmark achievement and the fulfillment of our strategic aim,” Prime Minister Spasovski wrote, “our NATO membership has been immortalized in a postage stamp issued recently by The Post of North Macedonia.

“Postage stamps are much more than mere pieces of paper. They are symbols of the state issuing them, [and] a powerful way of communicating and recording for posterity a pivotal moment in the state’s history.”

“This postage stamp gathers the collective memory of the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia who single-mindedly united and fulfilled the goal set in the very first days of our independence — to be part of the world’s most powerful military and security alliance,” Spasovski said. mr/