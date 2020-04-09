Portugal extends state of emergency through April 17

Madrid, 9 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) — The Portuguese parliament on Thursday approved an extension to the country’s state of emergency through April 17 as its government tries to contain an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The extension was proposed by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who initially imposed it on March 18 to significantly restrict freedom of movement and the media in the Iberian country, in a bid to control the virus.

“If we make a big effort in these next few weeks, we’ll start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel sooner,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa said at a press conference.

The number of confirmed cases rose by nearly 800 to surpass 9,000 on Thursday. Twenty-two people died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease that results from the virus, within the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry, taking the total to 209.