Population aging has been reducing workforce

Skopje, 22 March 2020 (MIA) – Worldwide, the population is constantly aging. The UN predicts that 1 in 6 people by 2020 will be over the age of 65, as opposed to 2019 when 1 in 11 people were over 65.

Population aging is more prominent in Europe, where according to 2018 Eurostat data, 1 in 5 people were over the age of 65. Predictions suggest that the number of senior citizens will keep growing. The state of the aging population is similar in the Balkan region, including North Macedonia, where the prognoses are worsened by the migration of the young workforce.

This state of play, arising from population aging, should be taken in consideration by the state authorities when creating policies. They should focus on developing services to support senior citizens – according to UN’s recommendations – developing the economy, opening new, better-paid jobs, restructuring the economy, increasing youth employability and giving everyone an equal opportunity.

Otherwise, according to analyses, North Macedonia may face a lack of workforce, a lack of social care facilities, and insufficiently developed social services because of the migration of the young workforce. The lack or reduction of employees, coupled with the increased number of retirees will create additional problems in gathering funds required for giving out pensions.

The statistics showing the movement of young and old populations from 1994 until 2015 in the country confirms this process, which is a global trend. The number of senior citizens grows while the number of newborns and young people is on a constant decline.

In 1994, there were around 160,000 people over 65 years old, a number which increased to 260,000 in 2015. The number of young people >14 years old constantly declines, having been near 500,000 in 1994, and around 350,000 in 2015, as per the State Statistical Office’s data published in the 25 Years of Independent Macedonia publication.

Similar trends are evident looking at the illustration of the population structure pyramids, drawn from previous censuses in the country.

Population aging, experts deem, happens because of a drop in fertility and improved survival rates, characterized by the demographic transition that occurs globally.

The UN recommends that, as the average age of the population grows, governments implement policies that would help them respond to the needs and interests of the elderly, such as housing, employment, healthcare, social protection, and other forms of intergenerational solidarity.

Aging societies impact the sustainability of pension and social insurance systems, as well as long term economic growth, states the Organization of Employers of Macedonia.

OEM’s representative Angel Dimitrov states that the world nowadays is a global village. In such conditions, we can’t keep the youth where it is with pamphlets and wishes, nor can we forbid them from leaving.

“The only way to do this is to change the economy’s structure, to strengthen education in order to make future entrepreneurs out of these young people, to enable them having their own companies with higher added values and better technologies which will ensure higher salaries.

This is the only way to elevate standards of living, because they are the result of productivity, which depends on knowledge and equipment. If you don’t have the funds to invest in modern equipment to increase productivity, you will fail on the market regardless of your wish to be successful,” Dimitrov says, adding that wages should be the result of realistic economic growth instead of legal provisions.

That’s the way, he believes, many companies fail and lose employees.

If those companies fail and lose employees, the Pension and Disability Insurance Fund of Macedonia and Health Insurance Fund of Macedonia will have even less money, which will render them unable to pay the clerks’ salaries and maintain the infrastructure.

“The state must monitor it closely. The reduction of the number of employees in an industry which creates new value in services automatically means lesser economic growth, which must, in turn, have adequate budget falls.

If the number of employees in the private sector falls, we can’t increase the number of employees in the public sector – where would we get the money for it? Also, unproductive spending in the public sector should be brought down to a minimum because we’ve had huge corruption scandals and scamming legal provisions in terms of supplies… If we do nothing, we won’t fail in a year or two, but imagine things 15 years from now, if this trend continues. Who will take pension money, and where from?

The number of employees that pay contributions will drop, and the number of retirees and elderly people will continue growing,” Dimitrov warns.

One of the measures in place to deal with this problem is the establishing of the active aging process. OEM says that this is a lifelong process based on an inclusive market and sustainable employment.

To achieve active aging, coordinated education and labor policies are needed, as well as reforms of the vocational education and training systems, employing persons with reduced work capabilities, and improving work health and safety.

Slavica Stefanovska

Translator: Dragana Knežević