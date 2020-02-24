0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Popovski-Thimonier: Gov’t aims to ensure media freedom, independence

Minister for Communication, Accountability, and Transparency Robert Popovski met Monday with French Ambassador to North Macedonia Christian Thimonier and discussed the government's efforts to guarantee media freedom and independence, especially ahead of the April election. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 24 February 2020 17:06
