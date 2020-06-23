Popovski: All COVID-19 related spending available at Government’s financial transparency website

Skopje, 23 June 2020 (MIA) – Data on all financial and non-financial donations, as well as data on all budget payments for the COVID-19 crisis management are now available to the public at the Government’s website on financial transparency, said Minister of Communications, Accountability and Transparency Robert Popovski on Tuesday.

The tool is available at finansiskatransparentnost.koronavirus.gov.mk including all spending, subsidies, donations and public procurement in the fight against COVID-19.

“By linking the institutions’ databases with the e-system of public procurement, citizens, media and all stakeholders will have the opportunity to get information on all COVID-19-related spending. Responsible governance and transparency have been among the Government’s core priorities over the past three years. This tool is another step in this direction. This is the only way to build a system of trust in institutions versus the fake news machinery,” Minister Popovski told a press conference.

The website has been developed by “Nextsense”, in cooperation and with the support of USAID and IRI.