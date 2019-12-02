Pope warns of consumerism ‘virus’ in December

Speaking on one of the year’s biggest shopping weekends, Pope Francis on Sunday warned against craving consumption in the run-up to Christmas, describing consumerism as “a virus that attacks the faith at the roots.”

“We need to expose the delusion that you’re happy when you have so many things. Resist the glaring lights of consumption that shine everywhere this month,” the Pope said at a mass at the Vatican in Rome.

The Pope’s comments came between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the post-Thanksgiving buying bonanzas where stores offer special discounts and sales to kick off the festive gift-buying season ahead of Christmas.

Shoppers across the United States splashed out a record 7.4 billion dollars online during Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics figures released on Saturday.

The Pope slammed the rampant consumerism saying “things are never enough.”

“We must overcome the temptation that the meaning of life is accumulation,” he said.