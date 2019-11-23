Pope issues call for end to nuclear weapons in Japan visit

He is set to travel to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, two cities flattened by US atom bombs at the end of World War II and meet those “who still carry the wounds of this tragic event in human history,” he said after his arrival.

During his flight from Bangkok, where he spent several days on the first leg of his trip, Francis sent two similar telegrams of greeting to Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen.

The democratically-governed island is not recognized as a state by the Communist leadership in Beijing and is seen as a breakaway Chinese region.

The Vatican is one of 15 states around the world to confer diplomatic recognition on Taiwan, however, and Francis’ telegram was addressed to “Your Excellency Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan).”

The split dates back to the civil war in 1949 when defeated troops from the Chinese nationalist Kuomintang party fled to Taiwan from mainland China as the Communists swept to power.

The island is still officially called “Republic of China” as Taiwan sees itself as a successor to the republic that existed in China until that point.