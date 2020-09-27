Pope appeals for Caucasus peace after clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Pope Francis says he is praying for peace in the Caucasus region after renewed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

“I pray for peace in the Caucasus and I ask the parties in the conflict to make gestures of good will and brotherhood that may lead to resolving problems not with the use of force and weapons, but through dialogue and negotiation,” Francis says.

Addressing crowds in St Peter’s Square on a rainy Sunday for his Angelus message, the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics urges the faithful to join him in silent prayers.

Nagorno-Karabakh, while internationally recognized as part of predominantly Muslim Azerbaijan, is controlled by Christian Armenian separatists.