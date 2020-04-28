Pompeo: United States supports North Macedonia during crisis

Washington, 27 April 2020 (MIA) – United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke Monday with President Stevo Pendarovski to congratulate him on North Macedonia’s accession into NATO and EU’s decision to open accession negotiations – two historic events that the 2018 Prespa Agreement made possible.

Secretary Pompeo commended President Pendarovski and the Government of North Macedonia for their leadership in securing these milestones, which the United States believes will lead to greater stability and prosperity in the Western Balkans, the Department of State said in a press release.

Pompeo and Pendarovski also discussed worldwide efforts to combat COVID-19 and the Secretary expressed continued U.S. support to the people of North Macedonia during the crisis.