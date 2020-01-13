Pompeo ‘outraged’ by rocket attack on Iraqi base

Washington, 13 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he is “outgraged” by reports of a rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase on Sunday.

“Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase,” Pompeo said in a tweet. “I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and call on the Government of Iraq to hold those responsible for this attack on the Iraqi people accountable.”

“These continued violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must end,” he added.