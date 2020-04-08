Pompeo: North Macedonia’s NATO accession strengthens Alliance tremendously

Washington, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has again again congratulated North Macedonia on becoming NATO’s 30th member.

“A congratulations is in order for North Macedonia on becoming the 30th member of the NATO Alliance. Its accession, which we marked in our virtual NATO meeting last week, strengthens the Alliance tremendously,” Secretary Pompeo said in remarks to the press.

He added this was another proof “that countries know aligning with free nations of the West is the best way to obtain security, stability, and prosperity for their own nation.”