Pompeo: North Macedonia becomes NATO’s 30th ally

Washington, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – The United States, as a treaty depositary, received the Republic of North Macedonia’s instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty, making North Macedonia the 30th NATO Ally, said U.S. Secretary of State Mile Pompeo on Friday in a statement.

On March 30, North Macedonia’s flag will fly over NATO headquarters for the first time, according to the statement.

“As President Trump has said, the NATO Alliance has been the bulwark of international peace and security for over 70 years. North Macedonia’s accession to NATO today represents the culmination of many years of effort by the government and people of North Macedonia to join the North Atlantic Alliance,” Pompeo said.

North Macedonia’s NATO membership, he added, will support greater integration, democratic reform, trade, security, and stability across the region.

“North Macedonia’s accession also reaffirms to other aspirants that NATO’s door remains open to those countries willing and able to make the reforms necessary to meet NATO’s high standards, and to accept the responsibilities as well as benefits of membership.”

“As NATO welcomes its 30th member, we reaffirm our commitment to collective defense under Article 5, the cornerstone of the Transatlantic Alliance,” said Pompeo according to a statement of the U.S. Department of State.