Pompeo leaves Israel on first-ever official direct flight to Sudan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boarded the first-ever official direct flight from Israel to Sudan on Tuesday, amid talk of a possible peace agreement between those two countries.

“Happy to announce that we are on the FIRST official NONSTOP flight from Israel to Sudan!” Pompeo tweeted.

The night before, Pompeo congratulated Israel on its recent diplomacy with the United Arab Emirates, urging additional Arab countries to recognize the Jewish state.

Israel was Pompeo’s first stop on a trip that includes visits to Bahrain and the UAE.

Earlier this month, the UAE and Israel announced a US-brokered agreement to normalize diplomatic ties in return for Israel suspending a controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The deal makes the UAE the third Arab country after Egypt and Jordan – and the first Arab Gulf country – to have diplomatic links with Israel. There has been widespread speculation about whether other nations will follow suit.

Last week, a Sudanese government spokesperson was fired after publicly commenting on a possible peace between his nation and Israel.

Haidar Badawi Sadik told television channel Sky News Arabic that his country was looking forward to a peace agreement with Israel, saying there was no reason for ongoing hostilities. Netanyahu welcomed the comments.

“Israel, Sudan and the entire region will benefit from the peace agreement,” said Netanyahu.

However, Sadik seems to have spoken out of turn. Sudan’s Foreign Ministry issued a denial, saying relations with Israel had not been discussed within the ministry.