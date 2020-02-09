Poll: Swiss vote to outlaw discrimination based on sexual orientation

Switzerland has voted decisively to outlaw discrimination based on sexual orientation, according to initial projections on a referendum on Sunday from the Gfs.bern polling institute.

Some 62 per cent of voters backed an amendment to the country’s criminal code to outlaw hate speech and discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation, the poll said.

Currently, the criminal code only covers discrimination based on race, ethnicity and religion.

While most parties back an amendment to protect the gay, lesbian and bisexual community, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) is against it.

The SVP, the strongest party in parliament, argues that migrants have imported anti-queer hatred, and that social dialogue and expulsion of foreign perpetrators would be more effective.

A parallel referendum was held on Sunday on a minimum quota for building affordable homes, but this was rejected after securing the support of only 42 per cent of voters, according to Gfs.bern.

Citizens were voting on whether at least 10 per cent of new flats should be built by not-for-profit entities such as cooperatives.

Zurich, Geneva and Bern are Europe’s three most expensive cities, according the annual ranking by US consultancy Mercer, not least because of their housing prices.

Swiss left-wing parties, unions and lobbyists for tenants argue that the average rent has risen around 18 per cent since 2005, more than triple the inflation rate, because investors have been focusing more and more on luxury apartments to maximize their returns.

While initial polls showed that a majority would back a quota for cheaper homes, more recent surveys had suggested that opponents who feared excessive market interference had been gaining significant ground.