Political parties’ youth wings sign declaration on free and democratic elections

Skopje, 23 June 2020 (MIA) – The presidents of youth wings of 33 political parties signed Tuesday in Skopje the declaration on free, fair and democratic elections organised by the OHRID Institute for Economic Strategies and International Affairs.

With the signing of the declaration, the youth wings of the political parties show their commitment to conduct free and democratic elections and fair pre-election campaigning. The young politicians pledge to actively influence and contribute to minimizing and eliminating hate speech in the society.

“Unlike the senior politicians, the young politicians have succeeded to build strong and quality political dialogue over the years. Since the beginning of Youth Political Dialogue program, we had various activities, we have had various activities in which they have been included side by side with the senior politicians in initiatives and ways to solve problems. Therefore, young people are the ones who give us hope that better times will come on political scene in Macedonia,” Biljana Janeva, the executive director of the OHRID Institute said.

She noted that this process will be different from all previous ones due to coronavirus situation but appealed the young people to participate in it en masse, of course by observing all protection protocols.

The signing of this declaration should convey a clear message to the entire Macedonian public that young people participating in future decision-making process, have a strong will, capacity and determination to be future leaders and create a different political culture, elevating political dialogue level.

Since 2010, the OHRID Institute works on the Youth Political Dialogue program and works with all of the active youth wings of the political parties and building the capacity of the young politicians and strengthening the political dialogue among them.

The declaration on free, fair and democratic elections was first signed in 2014.