Political parties make various promises, focus on young people and economy

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – Political parties resumed late Sunday campaign ahead of July 15 early parliamentary elections promising justice for all, public administration by European standards, security, prosperity, the fight against corruption and crime, judicial reform, better life for young people, education reform.

Political parties are set to continue Monday presentation of their election programmes to the citizens in line with coronavirus health protection protocols.

SDSM and the “We Can” coalition will visit Shtip and Gjorche Petrov, while VMRO-DPMNE and the “Renewal for Macedonia” coalition will visit Vasilevo, Bosilovo and Novo Selo municipalities.

The time of VMRO-DPMNE’s nationalism is over, Gruevism is behind us, it has ended. We live in the 21st century, in a time of globalization and digitization. People will support a serious party, that guarantees the country’s European future and politicians who make brave decisions for the good of all. We’re on the right track and will continue to move in the same direction, because there’s no other road, no alternative, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told a rally in Chair municipality on Sunday night.

He expressed expectations that SDSM will win an even stronger victory than the one in 2016. Citizens, Zaev added, can make a comparison of what life was like before 2017 and what it’s been like since.

He underlined that North Macedonia solves today international disputes, is friends with all five of its neighbors and has the whole democratic world on its side.

No one has the right, Zaev stressed, to annul friendship agreements and called on rival Mickoski to present his opinion on key state issues.

“We’ll crush them. Those who favor nationalism and false patriotism will lose. Gruevski’s time is over. A real patriot is someone who increases pensions and salaries, helps people, builds unity, raises the living standard,” Zaev noted.

He told young people not to consider moving away.

“Stay here and I’ll fight for you, we’ll fight together. Here lies the challenge, in implementing reforms and making North Macedonia a European country with higher living standards. That’s patriotism. Everything we’ve done up until now, every risk, every brave decision, was for the good of future generations,” Zaev stressed.

This is a historic election, set to pave the way for future Macedonian generations and make proud our ancestors, who have died so we can live, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told a rally in Krushevo on Sunday night.

He expressed confidence that his party will win the election and told opponent Zoran Zaev that July 15 will end his political career.

“Tonight, I stand here in Krushevo and say to you Zoran Zaev that I, Hristijan Mickovski, am the one who will defeat you and end your political career. Then, I will respect your right to presumption of innocence and give you a chance to prove to the court that you’re not guilty. But, I don’t think you’ll succeed,” Mickoski said.

He stressed that the country will find itself at a historic crossroads on July 15.

With your support, we’ll turn the idea of first Albanian Prime Minister in North Macedonia, into reality. I’m sure that nothing can stop us. I don’t understand why Zaev, Mickoski and other party leaders can’t support this idea. They have to understand that it will improve trust between communities, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti told a rally in Debar on Sunday night.

He added that the Albanian PM will work in the best interest of the country and all ethnic communities.

“We contributed to NATO accession and are fully committed to North Macedonia’s efforts to obtain EU membership. We’re ready to handle any situation. We have a lot of work ahead of us before the country joins the European family,” Ahmeti said.

Naser Ziberi, DUI’s candidate for first Albanian PM, also addressed the residents of Debar.

“Our vision is just and inclusive. I’m sure it will come to fruition. We want to knock down the last wall that stands between us and equality and take only what’s ours,” Ziberi said.

He called on Albanians, Macedonians and Turks to vote for DUI on July 15, and vowed to return to Debar once he’s PM to make good on all promises.