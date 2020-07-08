Political parties make various promises, focus on welfare and vetting of politicians

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – SDSM representatives discussed during campaign activities on Tuesday the one society for all concept, North Macedonia’s European prospects, democracy and rule of law. They stressed the importance of healthcare reforms and promised to promote welfare for vulnerable categories if they win upcoming parliamentary election.

Meanwhile, VMRO-DPMNE members promised during Tuesday’s election activities, higher salaries and pensions, more foreign and domestic investments, lower unemployment rate and taxes, as well as initiative on vetting of politicians.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told a panel on Tuesday that Gostivar has always been an example of multi-ethnicity.

“It’s an example of unity and togetherness. It’s the future, this unity is the only right way, the right model that can make our economy stronger, and our nation stronger, too,” Zaev stressed.

He said that in the past few years several laws had been adopted to advance the society and to enhance the democracy all the while the ruling party had received backlash from the opposition.

“We were the only ones who had the courage to make decisions in the past 30 years. Not just to resolve disputes, but increase welfare, pensions, minimum wage and average salary and introduce social pension,” Zaev said.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Tuesday at a rally in Sveti Nikole that four winning years are ahead, leaving behind the shameful past.

“We’d created our ‘Renewal’ program very carefully after consulting with experts, both party experts and independent ones. In the 360-page program you will find literally something for everybody,” Mickoski said.

The program, he underlined, includes investments in agriculture, as well as restoration of rule of law and national dignity, reforms in healthcare system and roads construction and reconstruction.

The VMRO-DPMNE leader added that his party will also adopt a law on vetting of politicians.

Calling on voters to go to the polls in great numbers on July 15, Igor Janushev, first candidate on VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the third electoral district, said VMRO-DPMNE would deliver on its promises in the coming four years.

“We will work on restoring the dignity of the Macedonian nation,” he stressed.

Oliver Spasovski, first candidate on the We Can coalition’s list in the second electoral district, said on Tuesday that the NATO and EU integration process requires strong political will, vision and leadership.

“VMRO-DPMNE in Parliament never supported these processes and now they are not showing up for debates, which proves they are regressing,” said Spasovski.

He added that in the July 15 elections, it’s important to make the institutions of the system fully functional.

“How are we going to do that if there’s no elections? I expect that the voter’s turnout will be high enough to provide the new government and the assembly the legitimacy they need in order to make decisions related to the healthcare, the economy and European integration,” said Spasovski.

Furthermore, the MP candidate stressed that the one society for all concept had no alternative in the country. “We have had enough with nationalism and divisions,” he underscored.

DUI candidate for first Albanian PM Naser Ziberi presented Tuesday in Struga the idea for first Albanian PM, who will symbolize equality, multi-ethnicity and democracy.

“That is why we expect support not just from Albanians, but from Macedonians and other ethnic communities,” Ziberi underlined.