Political parties continue campaigning six days before elections

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – Political parties and coalitions participating in July 15 early parliamentary elections have six more days to present their election programmes. The campaign ends on July 12 at midnight, when election silence officially starts.

On Tuesday, SDSM and the “We Can” coalition will visit Gostivar and Delchevo, while VMRO-DPMNE and the “Renewal for Macedonia” coalition will visit Lozovo, Sveti Nikole and Veles.

Our people, everyone, are very proud, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Monday in a message to the citizens at the end of the MTV’s debate with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

“Everyone’s proud, the Macedonians because the Macedonian identity and the Macedonian language are guaranteed. Albanians, Turks, Vlach, Serbs, Roma people, Bosniaks, they are all proud because North Macedonia has joined NATO,” he said.

The next joint challenge, Zaev said, is to revive the economy, pursue reform implementation, make the country European, motivate young people not to migrate and those who have left to come back home.

“We’ve proven we can do things together and we can do much more, much better,” the leader of the ruling party urged.

The opposition leader said the July elections would prove difficult for voters, because they had to make difficult decisions.

“But, I’m confident that by voting for us your will support a different Macedonia from what has been happening to us lately. Together, we will get rid of this political swamp,” Mickoski said, saying he was convinced that the citizens would choose future, hard work, strong economy, reforms in healthcare, agriculture and education.

“I’m certain in the strength of our people. Together with our people we will not rule, we will work to renew our Macedonia,” stressed Mickoski.

DUI’s candidate for first Albanian Prime Minister, Naser Ziberi held Monday a press conference outside government building presenting his election programme.

“One week ago, I presented my action plan for my first 100 days as the first Albanian Prime Minister, here in the same place, outside government building. From my first day in office, I will implement twenty-five specific measures with the highest priority. Twenty-five concrete measures that will improve the lives of all citizens, not just Albanians,” Ziberi noted.

He promised establishment of a high court for equality, a new institution that would ensure equal justice and investigate all suspicious cases of ethnic discrimination in the courts, in the state administration, by the competent authorities.

He also presented plan on equal economic revival, which will create thousands of new jobs and will secure equality in private companies.

The Alliance for Albanians-Alternativa coalition on Monday night in Kumanovo presented its election program ahead of the July 15 early parliamentary polls.

Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi, who is the first candidate on the coalition’s list in the second electoral district, said time had come for change in the Albanian community because “Albanians are stagnating in economic development, education and healthcare.”

“None of these changes are possible without a change of the political elite. For 18 years we have been stuck in one place. It would be healthy not only for us, the Albanians, but also for everyone else in the country,” he said.

Speaking at the Kumanovo rally, Sela of the Alliance for Albanians said the coalition offered to voters an extensive political platform, justice, economic development, quality education and an end to social deviance.

For Petar Bogojevski from the Macedonian Concept platform, this is the last chance for real change. He called on all citizens, especially those most disappointed with the policies of the two blocs, to go to the polls.

The Integra Macedonian Conservative Party promised the people of Gevgelija on Monday to reduce the public administration, a new transport strategy with 956 km of high-speed railway, free agricultural and livestock zones, as well as bringing the validity of 1995 Interim Accord, the 2018 Prespa Agreement and the Bulgaria Agreement before the International Court of Justice.

The Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services said Monday that the results of the public opinion polls regarding the early parliamentary elections could be published no later than midnight on July 9, reminding the broadcasters on the provisions of the Electoral Code for announcing results no later than five days before Election Day.