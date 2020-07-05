Political parties continue campaigning ahead of July 15 election

Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – The campaign for early parliamentary election scheduled for July 15, is at its midpoint. Parties are set to present Sunday election programs to citizens throughout the country, in line with coronavirus protective measures.

SDSM and the “We Can” coalition will visit Chair and Probishtip, while VMRO-DPMNE and the “Renewal for Macedonia” coalition will meet with people in Prilep, Krivogashtani and Krushevo.

United Macedonia and the “Never North – Only Macedonia” coalition are to present their election program in Rosoman, Kavadarci and Negotino.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told a rally in Kriva Palanka on Saturday that SDSM had opened the country’s doors to NATO and EU.

“Today, our people stand tall. The democratic community commended our policies of friendship and cooperation. Once we managed to resolve all disputes, we achieved out first strategic goal and became a NATO member. We reached another objective by getting the green light to start EU talks. Now, we have friends throughout the world. But, we can do more and we can do better,” Zaev said in Kriva Palanka.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski assured residents of Kisela Voda municipality on Saturday that the coalition led by him will, with the people’s support, win upcoming parliamentary election. Then, he added, we’ll buckle down and renew Macedonia.

“We walked slowly forwards, so as not to go back and start all over. We made decisions that not everyone liked, but they allowed us to reach our goal, which was early parliamentary election,” Mickoski said.

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti presented Saturday in Kichevo Naser Ziberi, the party’s candidate for the first Albanian PM at the parliamentary election set for July 15.

“This country was home to Albanian Nobel laureates, such as Mother Teresa and Ferid Murati. We’re proud of them, just like we’ll be proud of the Albanian Prime Minister, who will work in everyone’s best interest. This idea is in the interest of equality and we’ll continue to protect the best interests of all citizens,” Ahmeti said.

“Now is the Time” coalition held Saturday evening a rally in Struga.

Alliance for Albanians leader Zijadin Sela talked at the rally among other things about the idea of SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE leaders, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, to exclude Albanians from the new government.

“I hear that Zaev and Mickoski are ready to form a government made up only of Macedonians. Let me tell you loud and clear, if you form a government of exclusively Macedonian representatives, we’ll form our own government of Albanians,” Sela said at the Struga rally.

Macedonian Concept platform MP candidate Petar Bogojeski asked Krushevo residents on Saturday to vote for his platform, while Levica MP candidate Borislav Mrmov promised in Delchevo greater protection for labor rights once his party is in Parliament.

INTEGRA – Macedonian Conservative Party leader Ljupcho Ristovski and MP candidate Aleksandar Glavinov met with residents of Kumanovo and presented their election program, which offers better life for citizens.