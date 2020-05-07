Polish presidential election will be by post, votes parliament

Warsaw, 7 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Poland’s lower house approved a bill on Thursday that will establish a postal vote as the only possible way of participating in Poland’s 2020 presidential election.

The lower house approved the bill with a 236-213 majority, with 11 abstentions. The legislation still needs to be signed into law by the president to take effect.

In line with the bill, Poland is supposed to conduct a postal vote elections on Sunday, as scheduled months in advance, prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

However, Poland will not have that election. No polling stations will be opened on Sunday and no electoral packages distributed to voters.

Then, once Sunday passes and the Supreme Court likely declares the May 10 election invalid, the lower house speaker will announce a new ballot “at the first possible date,” governing party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced on Wednesday night in a joint statement with Jaroslaw Gowin, a leader of a small party within Poland’s governing coalition.

The adopted bill has been subject to fierce criticism within the country and abroad. Critics fear that a hastily prepared postal vote procedure will not meet the criteria for a fair and democratic election. Health safety concerns have also been raised.

Jaroslaw Gowin and lawmakers loyal to him, who had opposed the bill, eventually decided to support it after reaching an agreement with Kaczynski on Wednesday night.

Gowin’s party will present amendments to change the most controversial provisions of the legislation.

A special focus in the amendments will be put on “re-establishing the role of the state electoral commission PKW” and ensuring the universality and secrecy of the ballot, Gowin said during a press conference before the vote.

According to the Kaczynski-Gowin agreement, the new election will be organized by PKW, rather than by the minister of state assets, as stipulated in the postal vote bill adopted on Thursday.

This provision, which gave a government official oversight of the electoral process, was one of the main concerns of the bill’s critics.

No date for the new election has been set.

Poland had scheduled Sunday’s election in early February, a month before the country’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. Calls to postpone the ballot have become louder since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the country.

So far, Poland has recorded 14,898 cases of the novel coronavirus and 737 virus-related fatalities. The tally of new cases has stabilized in recent days, but is not coming down, with critics saying the country conducts too few tests.