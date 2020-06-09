Polish border guards find 3 tons of cocaine in cans of pineapple pulp

Polish border guards in Gdynia have seized more than 3 tons of pure cocaine smuggled in 144 containers of frozen pineapple pulp, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The drugs would be worth 344 million zloty (87.4 million dollars) on the black market, according to the Interior Ministry.

Photographs and a video on the border guards’ website show officials in protective gear opening barrels and using axes to hack frozen blocks of pineapple pulp away to reveal the drugs.

The website stated that the barrels were shipped from Ecuador to Hamburg, then reached Gdynia by land.

Three men from the Pomerania region have been arrested in connection with the find, and are accused of organized crime and drug smuggling.