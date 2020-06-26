Police: Suspect shot dead, six injured in Glasgow ‘incident’

London, 26 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A suspect has died after he was shot by armed officers responding to an “incident” in which six others were injured in Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow, police said on Friday.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the man was shot by police in the city centre and had since died.

“Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition,” Johnson said in a statement.

The BBC reported that three people were stabbed to death in a stairwell to a hotel.

Police Scotland’s Johnson said officers had responded to a “contained incident and … the wider public is not at risk.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow,” while Nicola Sturgeon, the head of Scotland’s devolved government, said the reports were “truly dreadful.”