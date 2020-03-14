Police strengthens supervision of coronavirus measures implementation

Skopje, 14 March 2020 (MIA) – The Interior Ministry has formed a team to coordinate implementation of coronavirus measures, the ministry said in a press release Saturday.

The ministry is taking all measures to protect citizens and will inform the public of its activities via its public relations office.

Police officers are set to intensify supervision of implementation of coronavirus preventive measures adopted by the government.

“We call on citizens to respect the government’s recommendations on coronavirus prevention. Those who fail to do so will be punished in line with Articles 205 and 206 of the Criminal Code,” the press release read.

The Interior Ministry, the press release underlined, is taking appropriate measures to protect employees by providing them with hand sanitizers, gloves, and other protective gear.

“Interior Ministry employees should limit customer contact, communicate online whenever possible, use appropriate protection during direct communication with customers, and respect Health Ministry recommendations,” the press release read.

An information phone line will be set up to avoid long lines at Interior Ministry institutions.