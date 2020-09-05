Police seize almost 50 kg of hashish, marijuana near Prilep

Skopje, 5 September 2020 (MIA) – Some 48 kilograms of drugs, of which 15 kilograms of hashish and 33 kilograms of marijuana have been seized by police officers near Prilep on Friday evening.

Moreover, three drug dealers from the village of Debreshta have been arrested, Interior Ministry spokesperson Toni Angelovski told a press conference on Saturday.

He noted that police officers also seized two vehicles, adding that detainees will appear at Prilep’s court on Saturday.

“The Interior Ministry continues to take measures to combat illegal drug trafficking and other criminal activities,” Angelovski said.