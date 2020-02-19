0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.Slajder

Police seize 1kg of cocaine, several detained in Krushopek

One kilogram of a controlled shipment of cocaine has been seized in a fruit storage in the village of Krushopek in Saraj municipality on the outskirts of Skopje. The truck drivers and the storage owner have been detained, while other persons are on the run, the Ministry of Interior told MIA.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 19 February 2020 20:52
