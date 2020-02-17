Police raid on Australian public broadcaster was valid, court rules

A search warrant authorising a controversial police raid on Australia’s public broadcaster ABC in Sydney last year was legally valid, a federal court ruled Monday.

In June, the federal police raided the office of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation over stories it produced in 2017 on allegations of unlawful killings committed by Australian special forces in Afghanistan.

The national broadcaster launched a legal challenge to invalidate the warrant authorizing the raid and demand the return of seized files.

But the case was dismissed on Monday by Federal Court Judge Wendy Abraham, who said the ABC had failed to prove the police search warrant was invalid.

ABC‘s lawyers had also argued that the search and seizure of material was “unlawful,” and the Registrar’s decision to issue the warrant was “legally unreasonable.”

The federal police have defended the raids, saying that the warrants were related to “national security information” which had the potential to pose a “grave danger to the national interest.”

The ABC raid, which followed another raid on the house of a reporter who had written critical stories about the administration, has prompted widespread condemnation of the conservative government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The ABC called Monday’s court ruling “a blow to democracy.”

“It’s clear that the way public-interest journalism is able to be undertaken in this country is a mess,” ABC News director Gaven Morris told reporters.

“I think fundamentally the court has ruled the [police] has the right to enter a newsroom and fossick around in confidential files. This should send a chill down all our citizens’ spines.”