Police press charges against Skopje woman for joining ISIS in Syria

Skopje, 4 August 2020 (MIA) – The police sector for terrorism, violent extremism and radicalism within the department for organized crime has pressed criminal charges against a 38-year-old woman from Skopje, who joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) on two occasions.

She is charged with “aiding and abetting” within crime “participation in a foreign army and police, paramilitary or parapolice formations’.

The woman left North Macedonia for Syria on two occasions to take part in the ISIS operations, before her deportation from Istanbul to Skopje on March 10.