Police officers summoned for questioning at Prosecutor’s Office

Police officers have been summoned at the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime and Corruption to give statement over ongoing proceedings, Prosecutor told MIA. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 6 February 2020 20:17
