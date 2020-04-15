Police officer killed as security and gunmen exchange fire in Cairo

A shoot-out erupted on Tuesday when Egyptian security forces attacked a gunmen’s hideout in northern Cairo, leaving one police officer killed, security sources said.

All the gunmen were killed, a security official said, without saying how many they were.

Police officers surrounded an apartment in the al-Amiriya neighbourhood identified “as a hideout used by terrorist elements,” leading to an exchange of fire between the two sides, the official added.

A source said the gunmen are linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, which is designated by authorities as a terrorist organization and is blamed for attacks on security forces.

He added that they initially planned to carry out attacks targeting Coptic Christians, who will celebrate Easter on April 19, then changed their plans to attack security forces during the curfew.

A night-time curfew is currently imposed across Egypt, as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Videos from the neighbourhood, aired on the privately-owned DMC channel, showed that the shoot-out began before sunset and continued for several hours.

In one of the videos, police can be heard asking residents in the area to stay inside their apartments and keep away from windows and doors, the videos showed.

Egypt has seen a surge in militant attacks since 2013 after the army deposed President Mohammed Morsi following mass protests against his one year in power.

In September, six members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group were killed in an exchange of fire with police forces south of the capital, Cairo.