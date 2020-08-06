0_Web_Top storiesLocal NewsNational Correspondents

Police foil attempt to smuggle 200 kg of marijuana at Blato border crossing

Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 200 kg of marijuana at the Blato border crossing between Albania and North Macedonia near Debar. 

Вера Тодоровска, Тирана 6 August 2020

“The drug was found in a vehicle with Albanian register plates,” the Peshkopi Police Commissariat said in a press release. “It had been intended for the drug market in North Macedonia.”

The drug was discovered during a second police control, and was hidden in a special compartment placed above the floor of the vehicle.

Initial information of the police say the drug was loaded in Peshkopi.

According to the police, the successful action comes as a result of intensified control measures to prevent any attempt to smuggle drugs, as well as any cross-border criminal activities.

This is the largest amount of drugs seized so far on both sides of the border crossing.

